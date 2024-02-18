T Christopher Uchida Sells 1,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $59,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $55,770.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, T Christopher Uchida sold 381 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $22,551.39.

On Saturday, January 27th, T Christopher Uchida sold 214 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $12,867.82.

On Wednesday, January 17th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $60,300.00.

On Monday, January 1st, T Christopher Uchida sold 376 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $20,495.76.

On Wednesday, December 13th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $61,040.00.

Palomar stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.09 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.17. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.15.

Several brokerages have commented on PLMR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Palomar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 3.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Palomar by 5.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

