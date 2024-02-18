Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases 414 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $140.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

