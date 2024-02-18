Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Director Sells $185,241.00 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of THC opened at $90.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.12.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on THC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

