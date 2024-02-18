Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 20,948 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,543,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1,024.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,486,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,792,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,393 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,201,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,964,000.

Shares of VRRM opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

