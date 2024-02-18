Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 178.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 82,011 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,941,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,371,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,477,000 after buying an additional 51,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.80. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.53 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

AEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

