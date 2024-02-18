Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.37. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.80 and a 12-month high of $112.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Benchmark cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.63.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

