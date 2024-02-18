Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Decreases Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,656,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,015,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,451,000 after buying an additional 78,115 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 302.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after buying an additional 70,596 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $117.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.19 and a twelve month high of $136.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.60.

View Our Latest Report on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.