Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.59 Million Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $69.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.42. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $71.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

