Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,897 shares during the period.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.