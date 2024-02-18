Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,693 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of M stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $23.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $837,040.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on M. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Read Our Latest Report on M

Macy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.