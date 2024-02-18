Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 83.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Celanese in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.29.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE opened at $151.06 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $159.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

