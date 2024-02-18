Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $421.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $415.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $439.16.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Benchmark upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

