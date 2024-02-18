Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
Shares of DPZ opened at $421.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $415.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $439.16.
Domino’s Pizza Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
