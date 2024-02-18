Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,107,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,688,000 after acquiring an additional 42,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,308,000 after acquiring an additional 103,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 266,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

HWC opened at $43.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $183,021.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $464,757.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $183,021.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,589 shares of company stock worth $1,475,848. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

