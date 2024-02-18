Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Matson by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Matson by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Matson by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Matson in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Matson by 7.3% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Matson stock opened at $117.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.66 and a 200-day moving average of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.15. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $122.99.

Matson Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,820.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MATX. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Matson from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

