Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the second quarter worth about $760,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in NewMarket by 64.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NewMarket by 9.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in NewMarket by 62.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 229,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in NewMarket by 3.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $598.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $569.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $334.36 and a 12-month high of $608.45.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

