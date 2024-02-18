Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMPL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 713.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $2,459,939.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,314,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,915,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,122 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,687. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMPL. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

