Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Encore Wire by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $227.17 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $138.20 and a 1 year high of $250.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.78.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

About Encore Wire



Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

