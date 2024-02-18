Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,263 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.07.

NYSE SJM opened at $124.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.02. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

