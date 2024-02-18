Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,544 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after acquiring an additional 270,190 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,600,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,465,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 2.8 %

IPGP stock opened at $86.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.41. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $83.00 and a 1-year high of $141.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.24.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $786,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,237,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,056,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $786,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,237,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,056,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,165 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

