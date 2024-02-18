Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 2,148 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after acquiring an additional 786,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,038,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,975,000 after acquiring an additional 931,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,075,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,855,000 after acquiring an additional 225,906 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,803,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,863,000 after acquiring an additional 480,432 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

