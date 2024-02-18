Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 2,252 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 1.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

In other Lumentum news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $49.77 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.69.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

