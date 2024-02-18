Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 383 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,553,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,044,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,554,000 after acquiring an additional 169,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,036,000 after acquiring an additional 89,231 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Leidos by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,206,000 after buying an additional 55,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Argus upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.09.

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $123.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 87.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.54.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.04%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

