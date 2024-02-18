Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 3,964 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,630 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $1,729,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 404,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 167,572 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,976 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 385,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 38,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,242,000 after purchasing an additional 155,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $47,047.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,639. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $47,047.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,634 shares of company stock worth $2,980,937. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.