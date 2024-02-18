Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 4,175 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $192,928,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CFG. Barclays cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CFG opened at $31.56 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

