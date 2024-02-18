Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 4,522 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSH. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 60.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 14,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $330,026.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of VSH opened at $22.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.26. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $785.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.15 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.32%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

