Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 5,062 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 314,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 214.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 437,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 298,248 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 36.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,443,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,651,000 after acquiring an additional 648,231 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $1,863,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 60.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 45,796 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 0.7 %

EXTR stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $464,189.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,435,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Lake Street Capital downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

