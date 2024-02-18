Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 6,913 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,913 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 157.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE IRT opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -914.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.