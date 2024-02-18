Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SANM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 519.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 815,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,732,000 after buying an additional 705,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 216.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,002,000 after buying an additional 553,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,465,000 after buying an additional 381,997 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,069,000 after purchasing an additional 286,954 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ SANM opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average of $52.83. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

