TrueWealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

AMZN opened at $169.51 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $175.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.83 and a 200-day moving average of $143.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,093,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,931,010 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.