Truist Financial Lowers Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $56.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,772 shares of company stock worth $209,680. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,271,000 after buying an additional 6,322,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,642 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,356.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 912,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 187.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,284,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,070,000 after purchasing an additional 837,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after purchasing an additional 742,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.