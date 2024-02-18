UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

UBS Group AG raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,585,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,403 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $28,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 39,153 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,830,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $19.23 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

