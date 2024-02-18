UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,421 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $24,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 120,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $342,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 375,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $222,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $34.19 and a 12 month high of $42.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

