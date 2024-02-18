UBS Group AG Buys 12,034 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $27,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,397. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.9 %

MOH opened at $401.72 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $404.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.