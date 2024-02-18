UBS Group AG Buys 196,736 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,736 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $25,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,016,000 after buying an additional 1,419,143 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after buying an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $78.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.09. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

