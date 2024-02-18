UBS Group AG Buys 44,001 Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,001 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $24,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,366,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,000 after buying an additional 217,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 648,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after buying an additional 75,763 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 60.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 169,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 64,013 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $19.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $20.65.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

