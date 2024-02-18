UBS Group AG Buys 54,623 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 427,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,623 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in KBR were worth $25,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 16.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 71.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in KBR by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of KBR by 11.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in KBR by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

KBR Stock Up 0.2 %

KBR stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $65.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.42.

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.