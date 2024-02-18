UBS Group AG Buys 67,477 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 462,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,477 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $26,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMDV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,898,000 after purchasing an additional 127,755 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,420,000 after purchasing an additional 117,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 74,840 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,815,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,188,000.

BATS:SMDV opened at $62.33 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.91.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

