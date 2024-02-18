UBS Group AG Buys 8,385 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $25,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.0 %

LECO opened at $249.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $152.36 and a one year high of $252.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

LECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lincoln Electric

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.