UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $27,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 355.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 33.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Shares of FUN stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.42. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $47.95.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

