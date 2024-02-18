UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 552,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in LKQ were worth $27,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 94.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.27. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Insider Activity

In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

