UBS Group AG Decreases Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PTC were worth $26,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 205.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 84.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 42.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 128.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $178.19 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.44 and a 12 month high of $185.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.90.

Insider Transactions at PTC

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total value of $1,066,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,518.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,850 shares of company stock valued at $12,356,346 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

