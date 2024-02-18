UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 940,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,794 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $24,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at $301,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at $543,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,173,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FCG opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $522.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $27.54.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.