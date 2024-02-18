UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 729,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $25,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,243,924,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,924,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,411,027,000 after acquiring an additional 461,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,574,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $849,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 68.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $668,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.76. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $42.76.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

