UBS Group AG Has $24.84 Million Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 508,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $24,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 22.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1,433.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

SLF opened at $53.96 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.581 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.