UBS Group AG Has $24.98 Million Stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $24,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,633,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $163.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.07. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $175.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.48.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,007,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares in the company, valued at $21,154,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,938 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

