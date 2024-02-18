UBS Group AG Has $25.17 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $25,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,687 shares of company stock valued at $727,008 in the last three months. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

View Our Latest Report on RJF

Raymond James Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $118.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.98 and its 200-day moving average is $105.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $119.23.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.