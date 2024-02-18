UBS Group AG Has $25.35 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $25,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,648,000 after buying an additional 30,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $612,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,456,000 after acquiring an additional 735,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,874,000 after acquiring an additional 26,145 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,891 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,643 shares of company stock worth $965,381 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $285.09 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $287.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

