UBS Group AG Has $25.80 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $25,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 75.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46,146 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 105.3% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 131.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on
In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Stock Performance
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Snap-on Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap-on
About Snap-on
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Snap-on
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.