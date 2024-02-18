UBS Group AG Has $25.80 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $25,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 75.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46,146 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 105.3% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 131.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,294,600.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $267.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.68 and a 1-year high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap-on

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.