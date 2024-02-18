UBS Group AG Has $26.73 Million Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,234 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $26,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,712,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

ACLS stock opened at $116.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.61 and a 200-day moving average of $145.38. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.28 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

