UBS Group AG Has $28.02 Million Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,931 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $28,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in LPL Financial by 358.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 456,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,604,000 after acquiring an additional 357,245 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 12.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 104,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,894,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPLA. TD Cowen began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.27.

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $257.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $264.24.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

